Disney+ Premieres Tom McCarthy's TIMMY FAILURE: MISTAKES WERE MADE Before It Hits Sundance

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+’s Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency. An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a school-mandated guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world.

Award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy'slatest film is headed to Sundance Film Festival 2020, but not before it streams as a Disney+ original movie. The film, which boasts a script from McCarthy and Stephen Pastis, the Author of the best-selling book of the same name, hit the streaming service yesterday.The cast features a mix of child and adult actors, headed up by the young Winslow Fegleywith support from Ophelia LovibondKyle Bornheimer, Wallace Shawn, and Craig RobinsonAs a Disney+ original film, the title will screen in front of the "kids" section at Sundance Film Festival 2020.is set in Portland, Oregon and revolves around a boy and his polar bear and the detective agency they run together, Total Failure Inc. Considering the agency is run by a bear and an elementary-schooler, things don't exactly go off without a hitch.Do you think you might check this one out? Have a look at the trailer forbelow and let us know your thoughts in the comments!