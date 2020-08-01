Disney+ Premieres Tom McCarthy's TIMMY FAILURE: MISTAKES WERE MADE Before It Hits Sundance
Award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy's (Spotlight) latest film is headed to Sundance Film Festival 2020, but not before it streams as a Disney+ original movie. The film, which boasts a script from McCarthy and Stephen Pastis, the Author of the best-selling book of the same name, hit the streaming service yesterday.
The best selling book, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, has been re-imagined as an original Disney+ movie that is now available on the streaming service. Read on for more details about this new film...
The cast features a mix of child and adult actors, headed up by the young Winslow Fegley (Fast Layne) with support from Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy), Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine Nine), Wallace Shawn (Gossip Girl), and Craig Robinson (The Office). As a Disney+ original film, the title will screen in front of the "kids" section at Sundance Film Festival 2020.
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is set in Portland, Oregon and revolves around a boy and his polar bear and the detective agency they run together, Total Failure Inc. Considering the agency is run by a bear and an elementary-schooler, things don't exactly go off without a hitch.
Do you think you might check this one out? Have a look at the trailer for Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+’s Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency. An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a school-mandated guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world.
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is now streaming on Disney+!
