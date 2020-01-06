Disney+ Reveals Full June Lineup, Including ARTEMIS FOWL, MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL & More

Disney+ has announced everything that's set to debut on the streaming service in the month of June, and the lineup includes Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Artemis Fowl , Marvel's Hero Project , and much more.

Disney+ has announced its full June lineup, and while there's nothing to get too excited about (it'll be another while before we get to see any of those highly-anticipated Marvel shows, unfortunately), there is some potentially intriguing content making its way to the streaming service this month.

At the top of the list is a movie that is premiering exclusively on the platform after being originally intended for theatrical release, Artemis Fowl.

Fans of the popular book series were not exactly bowled over by the trailer (see below), but Disney has indicated that it may consider debuting other films on the streamer if Fowl is a success, so it's definitely worth a watch.

Check out the full lineup for June below, and let us know if you're looking forward to checking any of these out.

June 5:

Finding Atlantis, Genius by Stephen Hawking (season 1), Hostile Planet, Japan: Between Earth and Sky, Lost City of Machu Picchu, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

June 12:

Artemis Fowl, Primal Survivor (seasons 1-2), Mighty Med (seasons 1-4), The Sandlot: Heading Home. June 19: Big Sur: Wild California, Egypt's Treasure Guardians, Toy Story of Terror!, Toy Story That Time Forgot, Unlikely Animal Friends.

June 26:

ANT Farm (season 1-3), Into the Unknown: Making Disney Frozen 2.

We will also get getting new episodes of: Be Our Chef, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Disney Family Sundays, Disney Insider, It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, One Day at Disney, Marvel's Hero Project and Pixar In Real Life.