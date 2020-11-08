Disney To Start Limiting The Number Of 4K Titles They Release On Physical Media In Future

Disney is set to limit the number of 4K titles they release on physical media in future, with new films safe, but those from their back catalog now only available on Digital platforms like Disney+!

The Digital Bits is reporting that Disney has halted production on the release of physical copies of 4K Ultra HD films from the studios's catalog. New releases, as well as a limited number of animated classics, will continue to be released, as will Star Wars and Marvel Studios projects.

However, other catalog titles - and there are literally hundreds of those - will not receive 4K releases, with the only way of getting them being on Digital platforms and, obviously, Disney+.

Perhaps the most disappointing part of this news is that it includes films from 20th Century Fox as well, so any classic movies from that studio which haven't been released on 4K Blu-ray will now never be. The final catalog releases to receive the 4K Ultra HD treatment are Home Alone and Hocus Pocus.

It's believed the reason behind this movie is due to both the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the downsizing of 20th Century Fox after it was acquired by Disney. There's also a strong chance that this is the studio's way of pushing consumers to Disney+ where 4K content is readily available.

The first 4K Ultra HD release from Disney was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 back in 2017.

