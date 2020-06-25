Disneyland And Disney World's Splash Mountain Ride To Be Overhauled With PRINCESS AND THE FROG Theme

There's big Disney Parks news today as it's been confirmed that Splash Mountain in Disneyland and Disney World is being given a makeover to reflect The Princess and the Frog . Check out a first look here...

Splash Mountain is considered a classic ride in both Disneyland and Disney World, but it has something of controversial history. Inspired by 1946 movie Song of the South, the tone of the ride itself is innocent enough, but that live-action/animated hybrid featured a glossed over portrayal of slavery, and has never been made available on home video or included on Disney+.

Recently, a Change.org petition has called for Disney to rebrand Splash Mountain, and that's now happening with an overhaul which will see it borrow material from 2009's The Princess and the Frog.

The ride will pick up with that story after the final kiss, and joins Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance. It feels like the right move on Disney's part, but obviously means that the beloved ride will be closed down for a long time while it's given a makeover.

"It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana’s presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized," the voice of Princess Tiana, and Tony Award-winning actress, Anika Noni Rose said. "As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Mardi Gras celebration we’ve been waiting for, and I’m here for it!"

Charita Carter, the senior creative producer leading the project at Walt Disney Imagineering shared, "Like Princess Tiana, I believe that courage and love are the key ingredients for wonderful adventures. I am delighted to be a part of bringing this fun-filled experience to our guests."

Check out a first look at The Princess and the Frog ride below:

