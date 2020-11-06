Disneyland California Commits To Reopening On July 17 Pending Government Approval

There's exciting news for theme park fans today as Disneyland in Anaheim, California intends to reopen on July 17 pending government approval. Unfortunately, there will be some changes to how things work!

Disneyland plans to reopen on July 17 after being forced to close its gates in March. That was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Disney has had to go to drastic measures to keep them afloat, raising $11 billion in debut and putting almost all the park's employees on furlough.

The July 17 opening coincides with Disneyland's opening, but it hinges on state and local government approvals. There will be a lot of guidelines in place, however, including limited capacity and a number of enhanced safety measures. Parades, shows, and all character meet-and-greets will be suspended for the foreseeable future in order to avoid crowds forming.

How you visit Disneyland will also change:

"Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, the Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance. Theme park reservations will be subject to availability. More details about this new reservation system will be available soon."

It's unclear how this will affect plans for the opening of the Avengers Campus in Disneyland, but new rides in Orlando have been hit by delays due to construction work being halted in recent months.

Getting back to these theme parks will be welcomed by many, but the risks need to be acknowledged.

Click HERE for more Disneyland news from CBM!