FROZEN 2 Director Marc Smith Says Disney Hasn't Started Discussing FROZEN 3 Yet

Disney's Frozen sequel was another massive hit for Disney, but director Marc Smith has confirmed that the studio hasn't started discussing plans for a third chapter in the hit animated franchise!

When Frozen was released in 2013, it launched a franchise which has created an endless stream of revenue for Disney, including merchandise, theme park rides, and even a (now canceled) Broadway musical. No one was surprised when Frozen 2 was a hit, and the sequel definitely left the door wide open for a third chapter featuring Elsa, Anna, and Olaf.

Promoting Disney+'s Frozen 2: Into the Unknown documentary series, Frozen 2 director Marc Smith confirmed that Disney has yet to start putting plan in place to start developing a Frozen 3.

"We have not had that discussion," he says. "I think Frozen 2 is still too close to everyone’s minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that." There was a six-year gap between the first two Frozen films, so Disney clearly isn't interested in rushing out another installment just because it would be an easy box office hit for the studio.

In the same interview, the filmmaker pointed out what working on the franchise has meant to him.

"It’s the most rewarding thing in the world for me to go to Disneyland or on Halloween and see kids dressed in our characters’ costumes, because it means there was a connection made there. As an artist, being able to have an audience that you can try to connect with in a way that’s meaningful to you. And when that is meaningful to them, there’s just really nothing better for an artist. For anyone I would imagine, but I certainly feel that way."

We're clearly going to be waiting for a while to see a third Frozen film, but there are bound to be plenty of shorts and other tie-in material over the next few years to keep fans satisfied.

