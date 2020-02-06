FROZEN 2 Is Being Released On Disney+ Sooner Than Expected In The UK

Frozen 2 is already available on Disney+ in a number of countries, but Elsa and Anna fans in the UK have some good news to celebrate today as it's coming to that version of the streaming service early...

There are some key differences between the content you'll find on Disney+ depending on where you live; for example, subscribers in the UK have access to every single Marvel Studios movie, but there's no sign of a big recent release like Frozen 2. Well, that's about to change as the streaming service has announced that the sequel is coming a little sooner than expected.

While it's been available on the US, Australian, and New Zealand versions of Disney+ for a while now, the UK was supposed to wait until late July. However, it's now debuting on July 3rd, instead!

There's no word on what's led to this change, but it's not the first time Disney has brought a release date forward much to the delight of fans (it's certainly a clever way to keep people happy). On June 26th, a Frozen 2 documentary is coming to Disney+ called Unknown: Making Frozen 2, so there will be plenty of content for fans of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and the crew.

Check out the announcement below:

