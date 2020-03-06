FROZEN 3 Isn't Happening For The Time Being According To Star Josh Gad

Despite the fact that Disney's Frozen 2 was a huge box office hit, Olaf voice actor Josh Gad has confirmed that a third instalment isn't happening... not yet, anyway! Find out more details after the jump.

It took six years for Frozen 2 to become a reality, and it seems like we could be in store for a similarly long wait for a third instalment.

During a recent interview with PopCulture, Olaf actor Josh Gad was asked about the future of the franchise, and said, "Wouldn't that be a great, non-sequitur just amazing announcement to make."

Wait, is he really teasing a Frozen 3? Not so fast!

"I don't know," he continued, careful not to get fans' hopes up prematurely. "I mean, here's the deal. Frozen II wasn't Frozen II until there was a reason to exist. And similarly, I don't know if and when there will be a Frozen III. That's way above my pay grade, but what I can tell you is this: There was an opportunity to take these characters and bring again a sense of hope and inspiration."

"And it's why the team at Disney and I teamed up on the past couple of weeks to do At Home with Olaf," he continued. "And so the Frozen saga continues, even if it's not necessarily in the form of a third movie. But we'll see! If there's always a story worth telling, I'm sure that Jennifer Lee and the incredible team over at Disney animation will tell that story one day."

These comments echo some of what we've heard before, and Frozen 2 did feel like a rather definitive ending for the characters. The same could be said for the first instalment, though, and we're sure there are still more stories to tell. For now, another Frozen movie doesn't seem to be in the works.

How do you guys feel about this news?