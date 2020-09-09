FROZEN Short ONCE UPON A SNOWMAN Coming To Disney+ Next Month; Will Explore Olaf's Origins

There's some exciting news for Frozen fans courtesy of Disney+ today, as it's been announced by the streamer that a new Olaf short film, Once Upon A Snowman , is coming to the platform on October 23!

What happened to Olaf in the moments after Elsa created him as she was "letting it go" and building her ice palace, and when Anna and Kristoff first meet him in the forest? And how did he learn to love Summer? Those are questions a new Frozen short film coming to Disney+ intends to answer!

Once Upon a Snowman follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle. The short is directed by Trent Correy (animation supervisor, "Olaf" in Frozen 2) and Dan Abraham (the veteran story artist who boarded Olaf’s "When I Am Older" musical sequence in Frozen 2), and produced by Nicole Hearon with Peter Del Vecho.

"This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen," Correy said in an official statement. "Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios."

"Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the ‘Frozen’ films," Abraham adds. "To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight."

Once Upon A Snowman is scheduled to debut exclusively on Disney+ on October 23, 2020.

Click HERE for more Frozen news from CBM!

