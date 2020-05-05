GOTG Star Karen Gillan Reportedly Eyed For Lead In PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Reboot

It's been a while since we had any updates on Disney's planned Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, but a new report indicates that the studio is looking at GOTG and Jumanji actress Karen Gillan for the lead.

Karen Gillan is reportedly Disney's pick to lead the planned Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

We don't know if any formal talks have taken place, but The Disinsider (who has been spot in with Disney-related scoops of late) reckons the Avengers: Endgame actress the studio's top choice for the role. There's a theory that she could be in line to play Redd - the popular meet-and-greet character from the Disney Parks attraction - but that's pure speculation at this point.

Johnny Depp is not expected to reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

It's been quite a while since we had any solid updates on the studio's plans for this swashbuckling franchise, but things finally seem to be moving forward. No director is attached, but Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and previous Pirates movies writer Ted Elliot are still working on the script, while Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are on board as producers.

Gillan is known for her roles in Doctor Who, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more recently, the Jumanji movies. We found out last week that the Scottish actress had signed on to star in a new high-concept sci-fi thriller called Dual alongside Westworld and Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul.

What do you guys make of this news? Any interest in returning to the high seas for another Pirates of the Caribbean movie with Gillan steering the ship?