HERCULES Live-Action Remake Officially In The Works With The Russo Brothers Attached As Producers

After getting word this morning that Disney may be developing a live-action Hercules movie, it's now been made official with the Russo Brothers attached as producers and Shang-Chi 's Dave Callaham writing.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed this morning's report that Walt Disney Studios are indeed developing a live-action remake of their 1997 animated classic Hercules and have tapped Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Wonder Woman 1984; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2) to write the script.

Additionally, THR has confirmed that Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo will be involved with the project, but only as producers under their AGBO banner. Their names were initially floated around as being potential directors, but that doesn't appear to be the case, although that is always subject to change depending on the development cycle.

The project is still in the very early stages of development, so it will probably be a while before we get any sort of casting news, but that hasn't stopped overeager fans from floating out potential big names, including Ryan Gosling, Idris Elba and Ariana Grande.

The original animated film featured the voice talents of Tate Donovan (MacGyver; Argo) as the mighty demigod, Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia; Dumbo) as Philoctetes, James Woods (Family Guy; Justice League Action) as Hades, Susan Egan (Spirited Away; Steven Universe) as Megara, Rip Torn (Dodgeball; 30 Rock) as Zeus, and Samantha Eggar (All My Children; The Astronaut's Wife) as Hera.