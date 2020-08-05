HERCULES: The Russo Brothers Say The Live-Action Remake Won't Be A "Literal Translation"

In a new interview, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo comment on the live-action remake of Hercules , explaining why it won't necessarily be a "literal translation" of the Disney film...

Disney's live-action remakes have been a mixed bag; some have been shot-for-shot remakes, while others have taken huge liberties and almost told original stories. A few, however, have just added to them with new characters or plot beats, and it sounds like Hercules could fall into that category.

During a recent interview with Collider, Hercules producers Joe and Anthony Russo have shared their love of the original movie, and explained why they plan to make some changes along the way.

"Both us and our kids are Hercules fanatics," said Anthony, when asked how they became involved with the highly anticipated project. "And we had heard that Disney was interested in revisiting it and we’re in love with the original. And we made a case as to why we felt we would be right to produce that film and here we are."

As for how they intend to pay homage to the original film, he added: "Well, I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it’s not compelling for us to do a literal translation. We’ve already done that with our Marvel films."

"We don’t do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We’re going to give you a different story. I think we’ll do something that’s in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table."

What does that mean for those iconic songs? "We can’t say one way or the other," Anthony continued, noting, "Music will certainly be a part of it." Let's face it, if "Zero to Hero" isn't in there, there's will uproar! However, it's clearly still early days for this one.