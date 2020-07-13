Hong Kong Disneyland And Movie Theaters Close Again Following Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Disneyland Hong Kong re-opened on June 18, but the theme park has been forced to close, as have movie theaters, following a sudden surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. Could the same happen in the U.S.?

Disneyland Hong Kong, and Hong Kong theaters, have been forced to close after a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. Stricter lockdown measures have been imposed on twelve types of business, including gyms and gaming centers, while group gatherings have been limited to 4 from 50.

News of the theme park's closure comes just days after Florida's Disney World re-opened its doors to widespread criticism. Florida has become an epicenter for the virus, and it's widely believed that it could be closed in the coming weeks, especially with U.S. cases continuously on the rise.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of services."

"They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization."

Strict early lockdown measures initially helped Hong Kong contain the virus, but the territory today confirmed 52 new cases and 8 deaths. Yesterday, Florida became the first U.S. state to report over 15,000 new cases in a single day, a record no one wants given the seriousness of the pandemic.

