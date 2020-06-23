INTO THE UNKNOWN: MAKING FROZEN 2 Trailer And Poster Released Ahead Of Friday's Premiere

The Frozen franchise remains one of Disney's biggest hits, and a new behind-the-scenes series coming to Disney+ promises to explore the magic that went into creating the recent hit animated sequel!

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian recently concluded its first season, and this Friday, it will be Frozen 2's turn to reveal some of its behind-the-scenes secrets. Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 picks up with the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of the animated sequel.

The filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios' near-century of moviemaking.

For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening - and at times jaw-dropping - view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time. A trailer and poster have been released today which offer fans an intriguing and icy glimpse at what they can expect from the upcoming series.

Unfortunately, Avengers: Endgame came at a time when Disney+ was in its infancy, but a documentary series like this being released for shows like WandaVision and Loki definitely seems likely.

