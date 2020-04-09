JUNGLE CRUISE: Disney Has Enlisted Metallica To Help Score The Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt-Led Movie

When you think of Disney's "Jungle Cruise" ride, Metallica totally comes to mind, right? Well, the legendary heavy metal band has now been enlisted to help contribute to the score of the upcoming movie...

Jungle Cruise already has some serious star power thanks to leads Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt, not to mention a supporting cast which includes names like Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, and Èdgar Ramírez. However, it's now been revealed that Metallica have been enlisted by Disney!

The iconic heavy metal band will be creating an orchestral version of "Nothing Else Matters" alongside composer James Newton Howard specifically for this big screen take on the classic ride.

"It really goes back to [Disney production president] Sean Bailey, who is a lifelong rock fan," Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich tells Collider, "and [who] is just all-around one of the greatest, most friendly, generous, warm, and embracing people you'll find in the music business."

"We've gotten to know each other well," he continued. "My wife and I are big Disney fans, so there's a great friendship there, and he's always looked for the right match where there was a way that Metallica could contribute to some project of theirs." The drummer added that he believes Jungle Cruise is a good fit for the band, and shared his excitement to work with Howard.

This is definitely a unique pairing, and it's going to be very interesting seeing what this track turns out like and what sort of impact it makes in the movie itself.

Jungle Cruise was delayed as a result of COVID-19 and is now set to be released in theaters next July.