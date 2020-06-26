MULAN And BILL & TED 3 Move To Late August; TOM CLANCY'S WITHOUT REMORSE Heads To 2021

With coronavirus cases seeing a major spike across the United States, Disney has decided to move Niki Caro's Mulan to late August. Bill & Ted 3 and Tom Clancy's Without Remorse have also moved.

In a move that has been anticipated for several days now, especially with the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the United States, Walt Disney Studios has decided to delay Niki Caro's Mulan nearly a month from July 24 to August 21.

It will now open once again open one week after Warner Bros.' Tenet, which recently moved to August 12.

Many major theater chains are expected to reopen in early July, but sources believe studios are becoming increasingly reluctant to release major tentpoles in theaters as there is heavy skepticism that audiences will return in full force this summer, despite the installation of numerous safety measures like reduced capacity, social distancing and enforced mask-wearing.

While some have been hoping for a possible digital release for Mulan, Disney's Alan Hord and Alan Bergman reiterated in a joint statement that they fully intend on bringing the film to the biggest screens imaginable. “While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance. Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.”

In other release date news, MGM has pushed back Bill & Ted Face the Music two weeks to August 28, likely in an effort to avoid the Christopher Nolan-directed epic, and Paramount has moved Tom Clancy's Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther; Creed) from October 2 to February 26, 2021, undoubtedly forced to move with Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 now occupying the October date.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.





