MULAN: Check Out An Action-Packed New Trailer Ahead Of Disney+ Debut On September 4

It was recently announced that Disney's live-action Mulan movie would be heading to the Disney+ streaming service (with a $29.99 price tag) next month, and a new trailer has now been released online...

After several release delays relating to the ongoing pandemic, Disney recently decided to send Niki Caro's live-action Mulan adaptation straight to the Disney+ streaming service - with an additional $29.99 cost attached!

The price-tag has come in for some backlash, but many feel it's worth forking out to watch the movie in the comfort of their own home rather than risk a trip to the cinema in the current climate. Mulan will also receive a theatrical release in territories (including China) where cinemas are open, but Disney+ is not currently available.

Now, Disney has put out a new 60-second promo for the movie ahead of its September 4 debut, and it features quite a bit of previously unseen footage of Liu Yifei's fearless warrior in action.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. “Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem 'The Ballad of Mulan.'

