MULAN: Check Out The Super Bowl TV Spot For The Live-Action Remake Ahead Of Sunday's New Trailer

Mulan is considered a classic by the majority of Disney fans, but the live-action adaptation is taking the story down a far more realistic route, hence why many beloved characters and elements are now falling by the wayside (talkative dragon Mushu is going to be among the casualties).





What this means for the rumoured Despite that, it's fair to say the movie looks like it has the potential to be something special and there's a lot of action-packed footage in this Super Bowl TV spot, which proves that Mulan is a warrior and not just another Disney Princess! It's also been confirmed that a new trailer will be released on Sunday, likely moments after this footage airs on television based on past experience.What this means for the rumoured Black Widow sneak peek remains to be seen for the time being, but fans are hopeful that a new trailer for the Marvel Comics adaptation will also be released soon.

This new adaptation of Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei as the titular warrior alongside Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li, Yoson An, Tzi Ma, and Rosalind Chao.



Check out the footage below: