MULAN Confirmed For Disney+ Release On September 4th...For $29.99

During a Disney earnings call, it was confirmed that Mulan is coming to Disney+ this September...for a price! However, the movie will also get a limited theatrical run, and you can find out more here.

Disney held it's 3Q earnings call today, and the fate of Mulan was finally revealed. After a series of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the live-action adaptation of the animated classic is coming to Disney+ on September 4th.

Sounds great, right?

Well, there's a catch. Unlike other content on the streaming service, the movie will boast a "premiere price" which means you need to pay $29.99 on top of your monthly subscription to watch it. That's pretty reasonable all things considered, and will presumably been you'll then be able to keep Mulan for future viewings.

We're expecting further details soon, but the plan is for the movie to also receive a theatrical run, though that's likely to be limited both in the United States and overseas. There are conflicting reports about whether Mulan is getting a global launch on Disney+ or whether it will only be North America, but it definitely sounds like it could be the former based on what the trades are saying.

Needless to say, this is a game-changer for Disney+ and could signal a new way of releasing movies given the uncertainty surrounding the re-opening of theaters. Now, speculation is bound to run rampant about both The New Mutants and Black Widow!

How do you guys feel about these plans for Mulan?