MULAN Debuts In China With A Disappointing $23.2 Million Opening Weekend

The hope was that Mulan would be a hit in China considering it was largely geared towards moviegoers in the Middle Kingdom, but Disney's live-action adaptation didn't quite hit the mark this weekend.

Mulan went straight to Disney+ in most countries, and while Disney has yet to reveal how the movie did after being sold to subscribers for $29.99, it's believed the studio is happy with its performance. However, they're likely to be less pleased with the live-action adaptation's debut in China.

Disney+ isn't available in the country, and it was always the plan for the remake of the 1998 animated classic to receive a theatrical release there. After all, Mulan was made with the Middle Kingdom in mind, hence why it's packed full of big names in the country (Liu Yiefei is a popular Chinese-born actress, while Gong Li, Jet Li, and Donnie Yen are icons in China).

The hope was that Mulan would earn around $30 million - $40 million from September 11th - 13th, especially as Tenet debuted in the country with a surprisingly strong $30 million last weekend. Instead, it earned a disappointing $23.2 million, and based on reviews from China, it doesn't appear as if the Disney movie has resonated with Chinese audiences.

That definitely doesn't bode well for Mulan, though you have to believe piracy was also an issue (it was available on illegal torrent websites a matter of hours after it debuted on Disney+).

Playing in 17 markets across the globe, Mulan has so far earned only $37.6 million worldwide.

Disney has yet to comment on plans for Black Widow.