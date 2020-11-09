MULAN: Disney CFO Acknowledges That China Backlash "Has Generated A Lot Of Issues" For The Studio

Mulan may now be streaming on Disney+, but there's a fresh round of controversy surrounding the movie thanks to Disney's decision to credit Chinese authorities. Now, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy responds.

Mulan has been the subject of controversy almost from the very start, with star Liu Yifei's support of the Hong Kong police proving to be problematic for a lot of people, and resulting in a very vocal #BoycottMulan movement online. Recently, there was more backlash, this time aimed at Disney thanking a number of Chinese authorities in the movie's credits.

While that wouldn't usually be worth talking about, thanking the likes of the Publicity Department of CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Committee and the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Security isn't a good look, especially when they've played a role in the oppression of muslims in the Uyghur where re-education camps have been established.

That Publicity Department, meanwhile is responsible for spreading the Chinese Communist Party's ideology and values, an endless source of controversy given their often shocking opinions.

Now, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy has responded to the backlash in an interview with Deadline (also weighing in on the fact that parts of Mulan were shot in autonomous region Xinjiang.

"Let me just put something into context. The real facts are that Mulan was primarily shot - almost in entirety - in New Zealand," she explained. "In an effort to accurately depict some of the unique landscape and geography of the country of China for this period drama, we filmed scenery in 20 different locations in China. It's common knowledge that, in order to film in China, you have to be granted permission. That permission comes from the central government. So, in our credits, it recognized both China and locations in New Zealand. I would just leave it at that, but it has generated a lot of issues for us."

It doesn't appear as if China is overly happy with the backlash, either, as media outlets in the country have been ordered not to cover the upcoming Chinese release of Mulan. For whatever reason, it doesn't look like they want the film to succeed, and it's hard not to wonder what this means for a potential sequel!