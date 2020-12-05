MULAN: Disney Confirms The Live-Action Adaptation Is Still Scheduled For A July Theatrical Release

We were supposed to be able to watch Mulan in theaters at the end of March, but plans changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Disney's new CEO has confirmed that the plan is for it to arrive this July.

Things were looking good for Mulan ahead of its March 26th release date, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed Disney's plans, and the live-action adaptation of the classic animated movie was removed from the release schedule. Since then, it's been pencilled in for a July 24th, 2020 debut, a date many believe to be optimistic given everything that's going on right now!

Tenet is currently scheduled for the week before, and all eyes are on Christopher Nolan's new movie to see if that is able to convince wary moviegoers to make their return to theaters.

With that in mind, Mulan is sticking with its current release date, with Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirming that yesterday during an interview with CNBC. "At Disney, we're a bunch of optimists, and I think that's a very good release date for this particular title," he explained.

However, he did note that when it comes to Disney's theatrical releases, there's going to be "a stair step situation" where the studio takes things one film at a time to assess the situation. That's similar to what they're doing with the Disney theme parks, as Shanghai has just re-opened, but the situation with Orlando and California is currently up in the air.

Something Disney has to be thinking about is restarting Mulan's marketing campaign, as it won't be worth spending millions of dollars on that if Mulan is then unable to be released in July.

Do you think we'll be watching Mulan in theaters this summer?