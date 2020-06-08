MULAN: Enraged French Cinema Owner Destroys Standee In Response To Disney+ News

A lot of theater owners are unhappy with Disney's decision to send Mulan to Disney+, and one Frenchman decided to vent his frustrations on a standee for the movie in a video you have to see to believe...

Earlier this week, Disney confirmed that in countries with Disney+ (which is most of them at this point), Mulan will be released on the streaming service for a premium fee. That's going to be $29.99 in the United States, and is likely to be the same across the globe. While that price point was controversial, the decision to have it skip theaters proved to be even more divisive.

Theater owners outside the U.S. - where around 1000 people per day are still dying from COVID-19 - have been left in equal parts baffled and angered by Disney's decision. After all, Mulan would have been a big draw for families looking to return to their local multiplex after months of closures.

In response to the news, one French cinema owner decided to take what looks like either a baseball or cricket bat to a Mulan standee. He completely destroys it and then stands triumphantly over its remains, clearly hoping to send a message to Disney.

Ultimately, should this live-action adaptation prove to be a hit on Disney+, this could become the norm for the studio. As a result, theaters are going to have to accept that people might want to watch new blockbusters at home instead of venturing into somewhere they risk catching a potentially deadly virus.

Check out the destructive video below:

