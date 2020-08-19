MULAN Featurette Sees Director Niki Caro Take Us Behind-The-Scenes Of The Live-Action Epic

Ahead of Mulan 's September 4 arrival on Disney+'s Premier Access, a new featurette has been released featuring director Niki Caro teasing what to expect from this live-action take on the Disney classic!

Starting September 4, Mulan arrives on Disney+ behind the streamer's Premiere Access paywall for $29.99. Other than China and a handful of other countries where there is no Disney+ and the coronavirus (COVID-19) is under control, this live-action epic will be skipping a theatrical release altogether.

To build hype for the film, a new featurette titled "Epic Filmmaking" has been released, and it includes a behind-the-scenes look into the making of Mulan with director Niki Caro.

She talks about the martial arts skills star Liu Yifei (Mulan) brought to the film, while also praising Donnie Yen's (Commander Tung) impressive sword skills. The latter was, in fact, so fast, that she had to reshoot one sequence in slow motion just to see what he was doing with that blade.

"One of my favorite moments was shooting Donnie Yen's martial arts skills," Caro says in the featurette that you can watch below. "As Commander Tung, he does a sword display in front of all the recruits. The way he moves a sword, it moves so fast, I had to shoot the sequences again in slow motion just so I could see what he was doing. He is astonishing."

