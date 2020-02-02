MULAN Final Trailer Ups The Action As The Titular Heroine Prepares To Fight For Her Country

Walt Disney Studios has released the official final trailer for Niki Caro's upcoming live-action adaptation of Mulan, which stars Chinese superstar Yifei Liu (The Forbidden Kingdom) as the titular warrior who leaves her home to fight for her country.
In addition to Yifei Liu, the film will co-star Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story) as Böri Khan, Yoson An (Ghost Bride) as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li (Curse of the Golden Flower) as Xianniang and Jet Li (Hero) as The Emperor.
To check out new character posters, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) or NEXT button below!
Chinese actress Liu Yifei will portray the film's leading lady, Hua Mulan. She is the eldest daughter of Hua Zhou who defies both tradition and the law by disguising herself as a man in order to enlist herself in the Imperial Army in place of her ailing father
Chinese-born Singaporean actress Gong Li, often regarded as the "greatest actress in China today," will portray Xian Lang. She's a powerful witch with shape-shifting abilities who will surely cause trouble for our heroine.
After previously playing Mowgli in 1994's The Jungle Book
, Jason Scott Lee will return to the Disney family to portray the villainous Bori Khan. He is a Hun warrior leader intent on avenging his father's death.
Yoson An will portray Chen Honghui. He's described as a confident and ambitious recruit who joins Commander Tung's unit and eventually becomes Mulan's ally and love interest. It remains to be seen whether he'll fulfill the same role in the live-action movie.
Badass extraordinaire Donnie Yen is playing Commander Tung. He'll not only serve as commander to both Mulan and Honghui, he'll also serve as a valuable mentor to our heroine on her journey.
The legendary Jet Li stars as The Emperor of China. He's described as a wise benevolent ruler of China who orders the mobilization of troops via the conscription of one man from each household to fight the Hun army
Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.
Mulan features:
Director: Niki Caro
Liu Yifei as Hua Mulan
Donnie Yen as Commander Tung
Yoson An as Cheng Honghui
Gong Li as Xianniang
Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan
Tzi Ma as Hua Zhou
Jet Li as The Emperor
Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang
Jimmy Wong as Ling
Doua Moua as Po
Chen Tang as Yao
Xana Tang as Hua Xiu
Utkarsh Ambudkar as Skatch
Chum Ehelepola as Ramtish
Nelson Lee as The Chancellor
Rosalind Chao in an undisclosed role
Cheng Pei-pei in an undisclosed role
Jun Yu as Cri-Kee
TBD as Mushu?
Mulan hits theaters March 27
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]