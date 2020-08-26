MULAN Gets A New Featurette And Poster As Disney+ Release In The U.K. Is Notably Cheaper Than The U.S.

Disney has released a new featurette and poster for Mulan , though there are some fans based in the U.S. unhappy with the news that the film will be a little cheaper on Disney+ in the United Kingdom!

Disney has released a new Mulan featurette titled "Finding Mulan." In that, Niki Caro explains how she found the perfect actor to play Mulan, with commentary from Yifei Liu, Tzi Ma, and Yoson An.

A new poster has also been shared featuring the warrior before her Disney+ debut next month.

That's actually been generating some controversy online over the last 24 hours as it's been announced that the streaming service in the United Kingdom will sell the "Premier Access" version of Mulan for only £19.99. In Canada, meanwhile, it will be available for $34.99 CAD. The price in countries that use the Euro is €21.99, and in Australia, it's going to be sold for $34.99.

Each of those price tags translates to roughly $26 US dollars, meaning Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. are paying around $4 more than everyone else. That's generated a lot of anger, but it's something that likely boils down to different currencies and the exchange rate.

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch Mulan before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms. Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available.

