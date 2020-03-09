MULAN Hits Disney+ For Free In December As The Film Secures A Theatrical Release In China

Mulan hits Disney+ for $29.99 tomorrow on the streaming platform's Premiere Access service, but those of you with patience won't have long to wait before being able to watch the film free of charge!

The official Disney+ website notes that while the live-action take on the animated classic will debut on Premier Access, it will only be available for purchase from September 4 until November 2. Then, "Mulan will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4, 2020 for no additional cost."

This news is bound to be welcomed by those who were upset at the prospect of having to pay $29.99 for Mulan, and another two months isn't long to wait given it was first set for release in March.

Disney may have decided to forgo a theatrical release for Mulan in countries with Disney+, but Vanity Fair confirms that the film will be released on the big screen in China on September 11. That follows Tenet's planned release tomorrow, and the belief is both will draw large crowds despite coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. For the most part, the virus is under control in the country, however.

