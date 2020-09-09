MULAN Release Led To A 68% Increase In Disney+ Downloads According To New Report

Disney hasn't revealed how many people purchased Mulan over the weekend as part of their "Premier Access" service, but one report states that there was a 68% increase in downloads of the Disney+ app!

Disney came under fire for sticking a $29.99 price tag on Mulan when it arrived on Disney+, but it seems it was a gamble that paid off for the studio's streaming platform. Preliminary data shared by Yahoo Movies courtesy of Sensor Tower, an app download research firm, reveals that Disney+ downloads spiked 68% between from Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6.

Consumer spending within the app spiked by 193%, and seeing as Mulan is the only title available on "Premier Access," that explains the increase. Interestingly, there was a larger increase in Disney+ downloads over a three-day period when Hamilton debuted on the streamer.

The big question now is whether Disney considers this release strategy a successful one.

Observer reporter Brandon Katz has shared some intel on Twitter, though, explaining that, "According to SambaTV, 1.12M US households watched [Mulan] via Disney+ over a four-day span (Friday to Monday). With each account paying $29.99 for Premier Access on Disney+, that results in at least $33.5 million domestic for Mulan's opening weekend (if the numbers are accurate)."

Based on tracking from March, Mulan was on course for an opening weekend in the $75 million to $85 million range and projections had it collecting about $750 million at the global box office.

