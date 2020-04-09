MULAN Spoilers: 6 Things That Worked And 4 Things That Didn't

Mulan arrived on Disney+ a little earlier today, and we're now breaking down everything that did and didn't work in Niki Caro's live-action version of the animated classic. Check it out after the jump...

Mulan arrived on Disney+ earlier today, and you'll have no doubt noticed from our review that we really enjoyed this latest live-action retelling of one of Disney's classic animated movies. It wasn't perfect, though, and while there was a lot of things we definitely loved about Niki Caro's take on this hero, there are some failings which it's hard to forgive. None of them are bad enough to give the movie a miss (even for $29.99), but if there is going to be a sequel, they should be addressed. It goes without saying that spoilers follow from this point, but even if you haven't watched Mulan yet, there's information here which could help you decide whether it's worth paying for. So, to take a look through this feature, all you guys need to do is click the "Next" button below!

Did Work: The Action Scenes With a movie like this, if the action scenes hadn't worked, then the whole thing might have fallen apart. Luckily, those definitely live up to expectations, and while the final confrontation between Mulan and Bori Khan might have benefited from being a little longer (and deadlier) to help up the stakes. Elsewhere, the action does work nicely, and while it's obviously PG - there's no Game of Thrones-level violence here - the choreography is well-handled, and what plays out on screen is exciting. That's particularly the case when Mulan herself leaps into the fray, and star Liu Yifei effortlessly brings this warrior to life in a convincing, enthralling manner. Honestly, she's perfectly cast here.



Didn't Work: Bori Khan Simply put, Mulan's villain is a major disappointment. Jason Scott Lee looks suitably menacing as Bori Khan, but his mission is simplistic (he wants to take over China), poorly explained (he wants to take over...because he's evil?), and mostly underwhelming. We never really get to spend much time with him, and he's never fleshed out beyond just being a nasty piece of work with a thirst for power. For some, that will be enough, but like Marvel's movies once had a villain problem, it seems the same is now the case with these live-action remakes. Beauty and the Beast's Gaston was great, but Jafar didn't make an impact in Aladdin, and that Maleficent sequel's baddies...well, who were they again?



Did Work: A Strong Message When we meet Mulan, her family want her to be married off to someone, and her father is so proud that he's willing to go to war and die just to protect their legacy. It's at this point this young woman realises that she must fight for her family's honour...by pretending to be someone she's not. Eventually, Mulan comes to understand that she has to be herself, saves her fellow soldiers, and returns to them as her true self. Initially rejected, she later returns to them - even if means dying - so that she can save China and stop them from walking into a trap. Overall, it's pretty powerful stuff! There's a strong message here for little girls that they should never hide who they are and be proud of their achievements. Everyone can take something from that, and it works really well.



Did Work: Xian Lang Another of Mulan's villains, Xian Lang is a powerful witch with shapeshifting abilities and an ally of Bori Khan. However, he has no respect for her, and we quickly learn that she's only aligned herself with that baddie because it appears there are no other options for someone like her. Ultimately, it's meeting Mulan that helps her realise that there are other paths, and her last-minute sacrifice comes as a major surprise and a moment that feels earned rather than forced. The only minor issue here is that it seems Xian Lang is only here to further Mulan's story, and it's a shame we didn't actually get to see a little more of this enigmatic character in action.



Didn't Work: It's All A Bit Rushed Mulan is two hours long, but it flies by, and actually feels surprisingly brief. There's admittedly a lot of story to pack into this adventure, but perhaps a little too much time is wasted on her family life and what appears to be Mulan's budding romance with her fellow soldier Chen Honghui. It's hard to criticise those elements too much because they actually work really well, but Mulan's transformation from a young woman masquerading as a soldier to a warrior who saves her entire country all happens very fast. Suddenly, we're rushed into the final battle, and that comes far too soon after she's first revealed herself (this part of the film just feels too "compact"). This really isn't the end of the world, but it feels like the script needed one final, small polish.



Did Work: Mulan's New Love Interest Liu Yifei is great as Mulan, but if there's one real breakout performance here, it's Yoson An as Chen Honghui. The titlular character's love interest, their romance is only ever really hinted at, but it's handled in a way that will make you want to see them reunited somewhere down the line. Both as an ally of Hua Jun (Mulan's persona when she's posing as a male soldier) and later Mulan, An adds a lot to the movie, and ultimately proves to be a great co-star for Yifei to bounce off. If there's one thing these live-action Disney remakes do well, it's the romance, and that's the case for Mulan as well. It's to the movie's credit that it doesn't become too much of a distraction.



Did Work: "Chi" Fans of the animated movie will either love or hate this, but Mulan's still with a blade is largely explained by "Chi." In traditional Chinese culture, that's believed to be a vital force forming part of any living entity, and it's when Mulan taps into this that she becomes a truly gifted warrior. Now, there's definitely an element of natural skill here too, and she stands out as the best soldier in her regiment even suppressing that side of her. It's a unique approach, and one that makes Mulan a superhero of sorts and explains some of the movie's more fantastical elements. With any luck, this is something that a sequel will delve into in even greater detail.



Didn't Work: It Doesn't Quite Feel Epic Enough Visually, Mulan is a beautiful movie, and as we've already pointed out, it's definitely hard to fault the action. The only real problem, though, is that events on screen occasionally don't feel epic enough, with the battles perhaps not as grand as we've become used to seeing on screen. Perhaps Game of Thrones has just spoiled us, but what we witness here isn't overly grand, and relatively small scale. That could have easily been changed and enhanced with some VFX. Now, it's possible that's not what director Niki Caro wanted, and if so, that's definitely admirable. However, there's definitely room for improvement, and it's a shame that the battles are the only time Mulan feels a little low budget (when it's quite clearly meant to be a massive blockbuster movie).



Did Work: An Awesome Cameo We'll keep this one brief, but keep your eyes peeled during the final few minutes of the movie, and you'll notice that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Mandalorian star Ming-Na Wen makes a cameo appearance. The actress is credited as an "Esteemed Guest" and introduces Mulan to the Emperor. It feels like she's passing the baton to Liu Yifei, and it's a sweet and touching moment for fans.

