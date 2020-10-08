MULAN To Receive A Theatrical Release In China; New Poster Features Liu Yifei As The Disney Warrior

Mulan is heading to Disney+ in many countries for $29.99, but the film will receive a theatrical release in China, and a new poster has been released today featuring Liu Yifei as the badass warrior!

Last week, Disney confirmed during a Q3 earnings call that Mulan will be released on Disney+ in all countries with the streaming service for $29.99. It will also skip a theatrical release in those locations, something which has upset a lot of theater owners in North America and beyond.

Had Mulan been released in theaters, it's likely the film would have grossed over $1 billion, with a large chunk of that coming from China. Clearly aware of this, Disney has confirmed that the live-action version of the classic animated feature will receive a theatrical release in the Middle Kingdom.

Accompanying this announcement is a new poster depicting Liu Yifei's badass warrior in the midst of a fierce battle.

With strict social distancing guidelines in place in China, it's doubtful Mulan will make too big of an impact at the box office there, but it will still be an interesting experiment on Disney's part.

Here's the synopsis for Mulan courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures:

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. “Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem 'The Ballad of Mulan.'

