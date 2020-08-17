MULAN TV Spot Features More New Footage & Another Glimpse Of That Mysterious Phoenix

It was recently announced that Disney's live-action Mulan movie would be heading to the Disney+ streaming service (with a $29.99 price tag) next month, and a new TV spot has now been released online...

After several release delays relating to the ongoing pandemic, Disney recently decided to send Niki Caro's live-action Mulan adaptation straight to the Disney+ streaming service - with an additional $29.99 cost attached!

The price-tag has come in for some backlash, but many feel it's worth forking out to watch the movie in the comfort of their own home rather than risk a trip to the cinema in the current climate. Mulan will also receive a theatrical release in territories (including China) where cinemas are open, but Disney+ is not currently available.

Now, Disney has followed up that recent 60-second promo for the movie with another TV spot featuring even more new footage. Here, we see Liu Yifei's fearless warrior facing off with Gong Li's villainous Xianniang, Commander Tung (Donnie Ye) leading his army into battle, and more. We also get a look at that mysterious CG phoenix which is believed to have replaced Mushu the dragon.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. “Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem 'The Ballad of Mulan.'

