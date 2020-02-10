MULAN Will Be Available To Stream On Other Digital Platforms Outside Of Disney+ Starting Next Week

It seems Mulan hasn't made the impact on Disney+ the studio was hoping for, as it's now been confirmed that the movie will be available on other Digital platforms starting as soon as next week!

If you didn't want to subscribe to Disney+ in order to be able to watch Mulan for $29.99 on the steamer's "Premier Access" service, then there's some good news for you today.

Disney has confirmed plans for the film to be made available on third-party Digital outlets starting next week. This is definitely surprising, and a strong indication that Mulan didn't perform as well as the studio anticipated. This would also likely explain why neither Soul nor Black Widow will follow in its footsteps by arriving on "Premiere Access. "

By making Mulan available on other Digital services, Disney will now have access to consumers who don't pay for Disney+ each month. It will keep its $29.99 price tag, however, and the plan is still for the live-action remake of the animated classic to debut for free on Disney+ on December 4, 2020.

Until then, the film is slated for release next Tuesday in SD, HD, and 4K HD from Amazon, Vudu, and FandangoNow. It's unlikely Disney will disclose sales figures for Mulan until its next investor's call, and there's a chance the studio is using this unexpected Digital release to inflate those numbers for shareholders.

Mulan has a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and was originally slated for a theatrical release in March.

