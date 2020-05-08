MULAN Won't Be A One-Time Rental And Will Remain On Your Disney+ Account As Long As You're Subscribed

Last night, it was announced that Mulan is being released on Disney+ for $29.99, and it's now been confirmed it won't just be a rental and that you'll get to keep it...as long as you remain a subscriber.

Last night, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that the live-action Mulan will premiere on Disney+ on September 4th. However, it will be behind a pay wall, and in order to watch the film, you'll have to pay $29.99.

There's been some backlash about that decision, though an argument could be made that it's actually a bargain given the price of theater tickets for a family of four.

A real sticking point for fans is the fact that they don't know whether they'll be able to keep the movie, but Insider has now confirmed with a Disney+ representative that this is not a one-time rental charge. Instead, you'll be able to keep Mulan and "have continuous access to the film for as long as they remain subscribers to the service."

Talking to investors, Chapek explained that, "In order to meet the needs of consumers during this unpredictable period, we thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film to them in a timely manner." He also confirmed that Mulan will be available, "in most Disney Plus markets, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in Western Europe."

"We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters, while also further enhancing the value and attractiveness of the Disney+ subscription with this great content," he concluded, offering some insight into Disney's thought process.

If this does take off, then it could very well become the norm for future theatrical releases, as Disney may end up making just as much money from this $29.99 option as they do from box office takings.