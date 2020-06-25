MULAN's July 24 Release Date Said To Be "In Serious Jeopardy" As COVID-19 Cases Surge

It looks like Disney will have no choice but to push the theatrical release of the live-action Mulan remake back even further, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States begin to climb again...

It's looking increasingly likely that Disney will be forced to postpone the theatrical release of Mulan yet again.

Originally set to open on March 27, Niki Caro's live-action remake was moved to July 24 when the coronavirus was first classified as a global pandemic. However, with the number of new cased beginning to surge again in many U.S. states, insiders believe that another delay is inevitable. This may not bode well for Warner Bros.' Tenet, which is still scheduled for July 31.

THR reckons both films will require cinemas in Los Angeles and New York City to be open before risking a theatrical debut, since they are the two largest moviegoing markets in the country. As things stand, that's looking more and more unlikely. Disney will also be conscious of the situation in China, where there's been a similar resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

All we can do is wait and see what happens, but we're expecting an official announcement from Disney any day now.

