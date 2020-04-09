MULAN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As The Movie Arrives On Disney+

Mulan has finally arrived on Disney+ (for $29.99), and with critics weighing in, the live-action reboot's Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed! Find out how the movie has fared after the jump...

The reviews are in for Mulan, and while Disney has decided not to give the live-action remake of its 1998 animated classic a theatrical release, it is now available on Disney+ for $29.99.

That's a game-changing move when it comes to how movies are distributed, though time will tell whether this is a one-off or the new norm for the studio. Regardless, critics have now weighed in, and that means we have a Rotten Tomatoes score for Mulan; with 149 reviews, it sits at 81%.

According to the Critics Consensus, "It could have told its classic story with greater depth, but the live-action Mulan is a visual marvel that serves as a stirring update to its animated predecessor."

Our review is among those counted, and in that, we described it as, "A stunning and authentic new take on this iconic character," pointing out that while "Mulan's villain is a weak point, [the] uplifting, action-packed live-action remake is a journey worth taking and comes cheap at the price for $29.99."

Recently, it was confirmed that Mulan will arrive on Disney+ for free on December 4th, so it's going to be interesting seeing how many fans decide they want to pay for the movie this weekend. Based on these reviews, however, something tells us a lot of people are going to be tempted.

Will you be checking out Mulan?