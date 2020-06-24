MUPPETS NOW: First Trailer For New Disney+ Show Teases Special Guests Aubrey Plaza, Seth Rogen, & More

Disney+ has debuted the first trailer for Muppets Now ; a new six-episode, unscripted original series featuring Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and all the rest of your favorite childhood characters. Take a look.

The iconic frog introduces the trailer along with a new character named "Joe from legal," who's hesitant to allow Kermit to reveal too much about the show. Despite his best efforts, we still get a pretty good idea of what to expect, with appearances from the entire menagerie of classic Muppets along with special guests such as Seth Rogen, Aubrey Plaza, Linda Cardellini, and many more.

The six-episode first season will follow Scooter as he rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. We assume he makes it, because the show is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 31!

Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in Muppets Now with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous.

