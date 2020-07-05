NATIONAL TREASURE Is Returning With A Series In Development At Disney+

In addition to a third installment, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is developing a series for Disney+, one that would focus on a much younger cast than that of Nicholas Cage's initial two films.

As for franchises that have been in development hell for the longest time, National Treasure seems to be having a good year. In January, it was announced that Bad Boys for Life screenwriter Chris Bremner was on scripting duties for the third installment. On Thursday, it was revealed that a series is in deep development for Disney+ as well, one that would provide a whole new take on the existing franchise.

During an interview with Collider, producer Jerry Bruckheimer broke the news on the potential series, expanding on its concept as well as providing an update on National Treasure 3. "We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active….The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast."

Bruckheimer proceeded to say that the pilot has already been written, with an outline for season one in the polishing stages. "The film version is being written right now. The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes."

Since the National Treasure has had a cursed history in production challenges, it will be interesting to see how this iteration of the plans pans out. Hopefully, Cage's Benjamen Gates will finally find his back to audiences, whether that be on television or the big screen.