ONWARD: New Trailer And Poster Take Us To The Latest Spellbinding World Created By Pixar

A brand new trailer and poster for Onward
have been released today, and this sneak peek at the movie provides our best look yet at what appears to be a touching - and heartbreaking - adventure.
Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar's Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. The movie is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, the impressive team behind Monsters University
.
The movie features Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer in leading roles, while Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez were all recently added to the cast.
Onward
is set to be released in theaters on March 6th, 2020.
