PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN'S Reboot Reportedly Leaves Room For The Return Of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow

When news of the potential Pirates of the Caribbean reboot surfaced, there was much confusion over why the franchise was returning without Jack Sparrow. Turns out a return may still be in the works . . .

On Tuesday, reports broke regarding the current state of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Potentially starring Karen Gillan, the next film in the franchise would be a complete reboot of the material. Many speculated that she was being eyed for the role of Redd the Pirate, a character who was recently revamped in the titular ride for which the franchise is based. According to recent rumblings, she may be sharing the screen with Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow, who may be returning after his appearance in 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales.

According to Skyler Schuler of The DisInisder, who broke the initial news of the reboot, Sparrow could possibly be involved, and talks are currently in place in the capacity the character may have if any at all. This changes the position of Tuesday's reports, which did not expect Depp to reprise his role at all. Of course, anything could change at any moment, with the film still in its early stages of development.

In addition, something intriguing about Schuler's latest update is how Disney is using Bumblebee as a blueprint in how they want to execute the reboot. This could be interpreted in several ways of course. Could it be a prequel bookended by cameos Depp's iconic character, similar to Optimus Prime in 2018's Transformers reboot? Could it be a sequel with Depp in a major supporting role?

Only time can tell how this is going to pan out. But as for blueprints, Bumblebee isn't a bad model to jump off from.