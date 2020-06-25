RUN WITH THE HUNTED Star Ron Perlman Would Willingly Return For A Live-Action TANGLED Movie - EXCLUSIVE

Rumour has it that Tangled is among the animated movies Disney is planning to remake in live-action somewhere down the line. For Ron Perlman, returning as the Stabbington Brothers, would be a no-brainer...

Run With The Hunted is set to be released On Demand on Friday, June 26, and revolves around Oscar, a young boy who commits a noble murder and is forced to run away from his rural hometown, leaving behind his best friend, Loux. 15 years later, he has forgotten his past and become the leader of a band of lost children, and Loux takes it upon herself to find the boy who saved her life.

We would definitely recommend checking it out this weekend, and when we had the chance to catch up with Ron Perlman to discuss his role as Birdie, the subject of a very different role came up.

While Perlman has played a lot of badass characters over the years in the likes of Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy, many Disney fans fondly remember his work in Tangled as the villainous Stabbington Brothers. He's since reprised those roles in the Tangled TV series, but would he be open to a sequel or even playing the characters in live-action? As it turns out, he's more than willing to do so!

"The experience of working on a big Disney animated feature is, well, talk about rarefied air. I mean, those of us who are lucky enough to have been invited into that, it's on a level that doesn't compare to anything else," he explained. "I really love the care and love that went into that project, how incredible it looked when it was all finished, and the love and respect that was shown my way in rendering the performance."

"I would jump at the opportunity to come back and either do another version of that story or something else with the characters," Perlman concluded in our exclusive sit-down.

While Disney has thus far recast characters for live-action movies, using Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore, and Ron Perlman for this rumoured adaptation of the property would be a smart move, and one which you have to believe would generate a positive response from fans sceptical of these remakes.

Run With The Hunted is available On Demand on Friday, June 26, 2020.

