Sounds Like We Might Be Waiting Longer Than Expected For The Disney+ Marvel Shows

We were hoping for an update on the Disney+ Marvel shows during Disney's Q3 Earnings Call, but CEO Bob Chapek would only confirm that work still needs to be completed on the likes of WandaVision and Loki .

Alarm bells sounded when The Falcon and the Winter Solider wasn't part of Disney+'s August schedule, and it's now been confirmed that the series - along with the other Marvel shows that had already started shooting - still need to complete production before they're ready for release on the streaming service.

Some had hoped that TFATWS, WandaVision and Loki might have been close enough to completion to begin a staggered roll out, but that was always a long-shot, and Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that they all require additional filming during Disney's Q3 Earnings Call. We were recently led to believe that production had already resumed (or was close to resuming) on Falcon in Budapest, but we haven't had any updates since.

So, it sounds like we're going to be waiting even longer than expected to see these shows on Disney+. Chapek did add that he was "hopeful" that they'd be "coming shortly," but that's... not particularly encouraging. They do appear to be a priority, however, so depending on how smoothly filming goes in the current climate, we might still see at least some of them this fall.

We found out earlier tonight that Mulan would be heading to theaters and Disney+ (with a $30 price tag) in September, but there was no mention of Black Widow. If enough people fork out for Mulan and the COVID-19 situation doesn't improve before November, we can probably expect the Marvel movie to follow suit.