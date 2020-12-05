THE CALL OF THE WILD Starring Harrison Ford Is Now Available On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & DVD

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment has officially released The Call of the Wild on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The film starred Harrison Ford and is an adaptation of a Jack London novel.

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment has officially released The Call of the Wild, which stars Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford (Star Wars; Indiana Jones; Blade Runner), on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

While the film was released theatrically in late February, it underperformed at the global box office and was ultimately one of many films to cut their theatrical windows short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, arriving on Digital HD platforms in late March. It has performed admirably since its digital debut and most recently, came in at #7 on The Digital Entertainment Group's "Watched at Home Top 20" list.

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray combo pack contains several behind-the-scenes featurettes that will explore the making of the thrilling adaptation of the Jack London novel of the same name.