THE CALL OF THE WILD Starring Harrison Ford Is Now Available On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & DVD

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment has officially released The Call of the Wild, which stars Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford (Star Wars; Indiana Jones; Blade Runner), on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.
While the film was released theatrically in late February, it underperformed at the global box office and was ultimately one of many films to cut their theatrical windows short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, arriving on Digital HD platforms in late March. It has performed admirably since its digital debut and most recently, came in at #7 on The Digital Entertainment Group's "Watched at Home Top 20" list.
The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray combo pack contains several behind-the-scenes featurettes that will explore the making of the thrilling adaptation of the Jack London novel of the same name.
THE CALL OF THE WILD delighted audiences upon opening February 21, earning an 89% Verified Audience Score on RottenTomatoes®. Adapted from the novel by Jack London, it vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team — and later its leader — Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. As a live-action/animation hybrid, THE CALL OF THE WILD employs visual effects and animation technology in order to bring the animals in the film to life. THE CALL OF THE WILD is directed by Chris Sanders and stars Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Cara Gee, Michael Horse, Jean Louisa Kelly, Colin Woodell, Adam Fergus and Abraham Benrubi. Erwin Stoff, p.g.a. and James Mangold, p.g.a. are producing with Diana Pokorny, Ryan Stafford and screenwriter Michael Green serving as executive producers.
THE CALL OF THE WILD Blu-ray & Digital Special Features:
- A Man and His Dog*
- Origins
- The On-Set Experience
- State of the Art
- The World of the Wild
*Available on Digital only