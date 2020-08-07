THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN: Bryan Cranston Leads An All-Star Cast In First Trailer For Disney+ Family Adventure

The One and Only Ivan was originally supposed to debut in theaters, but the Bryan Cranston-led adventure is now set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service, and we have the first trailer right here.

Disney has released the first trailer for new family adventure The One and Only Ivan, which stars Bryan Cranston and a whole host of A-list voice talent.

Originally scheduled for a theatrical release, the movie will now join Artemis Fowl and Hamilton on the Disney+ streaming service. The Mouse House will obviously be hoping for a reception closer to the latter's!

Based on the Newbery Medal-winning book by K.A. Applegate, Ivan tells the story of a 400-pound silverback gorilla who, despite being well cared for in captivity by his carer Mack (Cranston), yearns to return to the jungle where he can be truly free.

Ivan will be voiced by Sam Rockwell, and he'll be backed up by Angelina Jolie as Stella; Danny DeVito as Bob the dog; Helen Mirren as Snickers the poodle; Brooklynn Prince as Ruby; Chaka Khan as Henrietta the chicken; Mike White as Frankie the seal; Ron Funches as Murphy the rabbit; and Phillipa Soo as Thelma the parrot.

Check out the trailer below along with a poster, and let us know what you think.

An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan” is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualization and the significance of the place one calls home. Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be. The heartwarming adventure, which comes to the screen in an impressive hybrid of live-action and CGI, is based on Katherine Applegate’s bestselling book, which won numerous awards upon its publication in 2013, including the Newbery Medal.

The One and Only Ivan will hit Disney+ on August 14.