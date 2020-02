TOY STORY 4: The Beloved Pixar Sequel Will Be Available On The Disney+ Streaming Service Tomorrow

On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you.



Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.



Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer of Inside Out).

Toy Story 4 will land on the Disney+ Streaming Service tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5th, 2020.

The fourth and most recent entry in the Toy Story franchise was a major hit, just as its predecessors were upon their releases. Toy Story 4 not only received a 97% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also surpassed the billion dollar mark at the box office which is an incredible feat for any film, let alone an animated one. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return to lend their impressive vocal talents to Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Meanwhile, exciting new additions include the incredible comedic duo of Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key as Ducky and Bunny. Keanu Reeves and Tony Hale also join as newcomers Duke Kaboom and Forky, respectively, to round out a stunning cast that makes for an unforgettable time.