ZOOTOPIA Beat THE AVENGERS At The North American Box Office This Weekend With No New Films Playing

Major theater chains have started pushing back their re-opening dates after Tenet 's delay, but of the few that are now welcoming customers back (and drive-in), it was Zootopia that drew the most interest.

With Tenet's release date delayed (again), a lot of major theater chains are delaying their re-opening dates. Some have opened their doors - despite major COVID-19 spikes across the United States - and drive-ins are still operating. Ticket sales are obviously in the toilet, but Zootopia managed to win the weekend with a surprisingly impressive $280,000.

Surprisingly, that means it beat The Avengers, though both movies are readily available on the Disney+ streaming service. Old Universal Pictures movies are also playing in theaters at the moment, with both Jurassic Park and Jaws breaking into the top 10 after being re-released last weekend.

There are reportedly 1100 theaters up and running at the moment, with around 300 drive-ins adding to that for the bulk of this weekend's ticket sales. In terms of newer releases (well, those that came out before the pandemic), Bloodshot, Trolls World Tour, The Invisible Man, and The Hunt all found their way into the charts this weekend as well.

Here was this weekend's top 10 according to Deadline:



1. Zootopia ($280,000)

2. The Avengers ($260,000)

3. Jurassic Park ($190,000)

4. The Greatest Showman ($170,000)

5. The Hunt ($150,000)

6. The Invisible Man ($138,005)

7. Trolls World Tour ($138,000)

8. Jaws ($124,000)

9. Bloodshot ($111,000)

10. Irresistible ($100,000)