DOCTOR STRANGE Concept Art Features A Terrifying And Weird Alternate Take On Dormammu

In some newly revealed concept art from 2016's Doctor Strange , we get to see a bizarre alternate take on the Dread Dormammu as he takes on a humanoid form not all that different to the comic books...

Doctor Strange was a blast, but something many fans have struggled to get behind is the movie's unique take on Dormammu. The villain did resemble his comic book counterpart to some extent, but the idea of him being a giant head rather than fully humanoid in appearance didn't sit well with some.

Well, thanks to some newly revealed concept art from Jerad S. Merantz, we get to see a slightly more comic accurate take on the Dread Dormammu, though he is quite a bit creepier!

That costume is undeniably badass, though, and with a slightly more faithful, fiery face, this version of the villain would have been perfect for Doctor Strange. As it stands, the scene between him and the Sorcerer Supreme was undeniably cool, though it seems unlikely he was more than a one-off baddie given the way he was left trapped in the Dark Dimension.

"Always liked this version," Merantz says. "At this point we were playing around with more human options."

Check out the concept art below:

