DOCTOR STRANGE Concept Art Gives The Sorcerer Supreme A Brilliant Blue Cloak Of Levitation

In this newly revealed piece of concept art from 2016's Doctor Strange , we see a very different version of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme as the hero is decked out in a striking blue costume...

The version of Stephen Strange brought to the big screen in 2016 was definitely comic accurate (though an argument could be made that Taika Waititi's version of the character seen in Thor: Ragnarok with the yellow gloves was even better). However, the character has boasted many different looks in the comic books over the years.

Thanks to Marvel Studios concept artist Ryan Meinerding, we have a new piece of Doctor Strange concept art revealing a completely different take on the Sorcerer Supreme.

As you can see, this version of Strange has a blue Clock of Levitation, and it's surprising what a difference that makes to the overall appearance of this reluctant member of The Avengers. While Strange retained his classic MCU costume in both Infinity War and Endgame, we're expecting some sort of change heading into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After all, you have to believe Sam Raimi will want to put his own spin of the character in some way, and it definitely feels like a new look is long overdue for the magically powered hero now.

Check out this concept art below:

