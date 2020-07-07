DOCTOR STRANGE Concept Art Reveals A Creepy, Sinister Take On The Movie's Villainous Zealots

Doctor Strange 's Zealots perhaps weren't the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most memorable villains, but this concept art offers an entirely different - and unbelievably creepy - take on them. Check it out...

Doctor Strange was released in 2016, and while it played it a little safe when it came to the Sorcerer's Supreme's origin story, the visuals were out of this world. Unfortunately, director Scott Derrickson won't be back for the sequel, but there really no reason to worry, especially as Spider-Man helmer Sam Raimi is going to step behind the camera.

We don't know whether concept artist Jerad Marantz is set to be involved with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it's hard not to hope he will based on this artwork.

As you can see, his take on the Zealots are a lot more twisted than what ended up on screen, and he was clearly trying to appeal to Derrickson's horror roots. Ultimately, it seems they were toned down so they would fit in the PG-13 world that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, with the sequel likely to involve Nightmare, we could end up with the MCU's first horror movie (though there is speculation that Derrickson walked away because it isn't).

Check out Marantz's Doctor Strange concept art below:

