DOCTOR STRANGE Director Scott Derrickson Implores People NOT To Watch TENET In A Theater

Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson has taken to social media with a strongly worded message imploring people not to go and watch Christopher Nolan's Tenet on the big screen in the midst of a pandemic!

Yesterday, Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise shared a video on Twitter showing that he had visited a movie theater in London to watch Tenet. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright has also been singing the praises of watching that on the silver screen, seemingly forgetting that filmgoers are putting themselves at risk by doing so.

One filmmaker who is not on board with their take is Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson.

He took to Twitter recently to implore people not to see Tenet or any other film in a theater (later, he clarified that his Tweet was aimed at those based in the U.S.).

Making his stance clear, Derrickson later Retweeted a Tweet which bluntly says, "If you go see a movie in a theater right now, you are selfishly prolonging this crisis while endangering yourself, your family, and every stranger who may occupy a space you've vacated anywhere you go once you've been infected. You don't care about others. You suck."

There are conflicting opinions on whether it is safe to return, but that's decision people must make themselves; there are compelling reasons not to put yourself or others at risk, however.

