DOCTOR STRANGE Director Shares Clip Of Benedict Cumberbatch Visiting A Comic Book Store...In Full Costume

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has shared some behind the scenes footage from the 2016 movie as star Benedict Cumberbatch visits a New York City comic book store in full costume as the hero...

When Doctor Strange was shooting in New York City in early 2016, plenty of set photos featuring Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme found their way online. At the time, we heard rumblings that the British actor had visited a local comic book store in costume, and director Scott Derrickson has now shared some behind the scenes footage of that interaction.

As the filmmaker explains, "While shooting in Manhattan right in front of a comic book store, I spontaneously suggested to Benedict that he go inside and he agreed."

In the video, Cumberbatch enters the store and makes conversation with the people inside, before taking photos with a few lucky fans and joking that he could come back and work there if Doctor Strange bombed at the box office (which it most definitely didn't when it was released in theaters).

Derrickson won't return to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Sam Raimi has been tasked with continuing the iconic comic book character's story in the MCU.

Check out the video below:

